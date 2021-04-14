Former Minnesota Cop Charged In Shooting Of Black Motorist

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP/Fox 9) — A Minnesota prosecutor has charged a white former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright with second-degree manslaughter.

Potter was arrested by agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 11:30 a.m. CT at BCA headquarters in St. Paul. She will be booked into the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput’s announcement that he charged Kim Potter came a day after she resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The shooting ignited days of unrest.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of Daunte Wright, issued the following statement on the manslaughter charge:

“While we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back. This was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate, and unlawful use of force. Driving while Black continues to result in a death sentence. A 26-year veteran of the force knows the difference between a taser and a firearm. Kim Potter executed Daunte for what amounts to no more than a minor traffic infraction and a misdemeanor warrant. Daunte’s life, like George Floyd’s life, like Eric Garner’s, like Breonna Taylor’s, like David Smith’s meant something. But Kim Potter saw him as expendable. It’s past time for meaningful change in our country. We will keep fighting for justice for Daunte, for his family, and for all marginalized people of color. And we will not stop until there is meaningful policing and justice reform and until we reach our goal of true equality.”

The former police chief has said that Potter intended to use her Taser on Wright but fired her handgun instead.

However, protesters and Wright’s family members say the shooting shows how the justice system is tilted against Blacks, noting Wright was stopped for expired car registration and ended up dead.