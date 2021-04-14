Hibbing Baseball Outlasts Duluth Marshall in 12-Inning Thriller

The Bluejackets rallied from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning to push the game to extras, where they would eventually pick up the road win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Hibbing baseball team got two inside-the-park home runs in the top of the 12th inning as they top Duluth Marshall in extras 12-10 Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

The Bluejackets rallied from a four-run deficit in the seventh inning to push the game to extras, where they would eventually pick up the road win.