Longtime Duluth City Councilor Zack Filipovich Not Seeking Re-Election

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth At-Large City Councilor Zack Filipovich says he is not running for a third term.

Filipovich became the youngest councilor ever elected at the age of 23 in 2013.

He is currently the Secretary of the Duluth Economic Development Authority Board, board member on the Metropolitan Interstate Council, and the Chair of the Planning and Economic Development Committee.

“I am proud to have prioritized housing, fixing aging infrastructure, public health, preserving our natural spaces and building towards economic equity in this role for almost a third of my life,” Filipovich said in a press release Wednesday night.

Filipovich also pointed out his work with stakeholders to promote “a transparent and open process that ensured community members had a voice in accomplishing the first municipal Earned Sick and Safe Time policy in Duluth.”

“I am very grateful for the trust that Duluthians have put in me. Duluth’s best days are ahead and I look forward to advocating for our city through other community service.” Filipovich said. “I welcome opportunities for new voices on the council to do this important work because a healthy democracy demands fresh perspectives.”

Last month longtime Councilor Joel Sipress also announced he is not seeking another term.