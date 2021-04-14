Minnesota Point Beach Nourishment Project Moves Forward

A Survey of the Project will Begin by Early May With Cleanup Finished by Sept., 2021

DULUTH, Minn.-Earlier today the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gave an update on this year’s dredging project on Park Point.

They talked about the risks involved with placing man made materials on Park Point after metal shards were found along the beach from a previous dredging.

The MPCA says it is making sure this operation runs smoothly and meets environmental rules and regulations.

“We reviewed the final human health risk assessment prepared by the Corps of Engineers last spring and concur with the conclusion the material is well within the acceptable levels of replacement on public, residential land,” said Anna Holz with the MPCA.

If all goes as planned, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct its survey of the location beginning in late April or early May.

Cleanup will then follow and must be complete by September 30, 2021.