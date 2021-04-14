One Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grand Lake Township

GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Authorities say a woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday night near Canosia Road on Highway 53.

The crash occurred around 11:39 p.m. when the car the 57-year-old woman was driving continued straight on a curve in the road and landed approximately 175 feet from the corner.

Authorities believe speed and alcohol were possible contributors to the crash.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.