Protestors March Through Duluth in Honor of Daunte Wright

DULUTH, Minn.– Led by Black Lives Matter Twin Ports, more than 100 protestors marched through downtown Duluth in response to the shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center.

“We need to come together and really be like, ‘enough really is enough.’ these police officers need to be held accountable and we’re going to put our foot down and as a community, the least that we can do is come out here like we’re doing and march and put our voice out there,” said Lamar Quitaleach, Organizer of Black Lives Matter Twin Ports.

Protests have continued in the metro area of Minnesota for four nights after a now-former Brooklyn Center police officer shot a unarmed black man as he tried to escape arrest.

Wednesday afternoon, Duluthians showed their support for the movement with a demonstration of their own.

Sounds of protesters chanting filled the air as they walked through First Street in downtown Duluth. The protest started at the Clayton-Jackson-McGhee Memorial down to city hall.

Organizers were glad to see the high turnout and hope it sends a message to the community.

“I think strength is in numbers. And this isn’t something that’s affecting one race, it’s affecting all races and if we don’t all come together as one then we will fall apart,” said Duncan Gregory, one of the demonstrators at the protest.

“I’ve taken weeks to get people and I still didn’t get very many folks but we got this put together within a couple of days,” said Quitaleach. “Folks are out jumping on board like, ‘I want to be there’ so this is really the community coming together.”

After marching to city hall, the protestors gathered around the building and held chants for the remainder of the protest.