Restaurant Leaders Optimistic About Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of the area restaurant community came together Wednesday for a Zoom discussion to talk about the summer season.

They also spoke about what things worked for them during the pandemic.

Some of the changes each restaurant made, like the addition of curbside pickup, may even continue to stay at certain establishments.

The panel members are optimistic leading into the summer tourism season for both their customers and the hiring process.

“We will look forward to hopefully seeing some applicants throughout the rest of this hiring season as we prepare for what we think will be a great summer and we are optimist about what we have in front of us,” Grandma’s Restaurant Business Development Director, Tony Bronson says.

Eat Downtown Duluth Week will start up on April 19th.

