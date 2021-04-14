Spirit Mountain Expected to Turn Profit for 2020-21 Season

DULUTH, Minn.– Spirit Mountain is expected to post a profit from its most recent season after fighting through both the pandemic and its financial struggles. The reports from the last season show a steady increase in revenue from the year before.

Management at Spirit Mountain says they were expecting to see a 15 percent decline in business, they actually made gains. Now officials hope to build on that success for the future.

Spirit Mountain is expected to post a profit of more than $65,000 from the last year. With revenues going up 17 percent from the 2019-20 season that was cut short due to the pandemic.

“We’re doing some small but pretty nice things,” said Spirit Mountain Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac.

After being closed during the summer, spirit mountain officials weren’t sure if they were going to reopen for the winter. That was until $300,000 in emergency funding was given to the resort.

“We generate a fair amount of revenue during the summer that we rely on to pay for the lift maintenance and the snowmaking maintenance that we need to do in order to get started,” said Glumac.

Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac says the emergency funding played a big part in the resort turning a profit and allowed officials to cut expenses around the resort for the season.

“We did our jobs,” said Glumac. “We served as a community resource. We had a great deal of attendance, we had great weather, we had a lot of schools that weren’t in session so we offered a place for young people to come out and get some fresh air.”

Glumac says the resort is looking to re-invest and build on the success of the last season with the help of $475,000 in tourism tax revenue from the city.

“We think that’s in keeping with our mission to offer a wide range of recreational opportunities,” she said.

Spirit Mountain will have new rental equipment for skiers and snowboarders, with improvements on youth slopes and snowmaking equipment. Along with an ice rink along Grand Avenue that will be free to the community.

“We want them to become lifelong skiers and snowboarders,” said Glumac.

The Grand Avenue chalet will become the resort’s headquarters during the summer. With hiking and bike trails.

“We want tourists who are coming through who want to go hiking to stop, visit, grab a map, maybe rent some hiking poles, look at the beautiful trails we have to offer,” said Glumac.

After the successful season, Spirit Mountain officials say they will still continue to their fiscally conservative mindset and expect to keep a low revenue threshold for the next season.

Spirit Mountain is going to open up its campgrounds and adventure park around Memorial Day weekend. With trails opening up when weather allows.