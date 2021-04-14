Tips to Avoid Catastrophe During National Dog Bite Prevention Week

Dogs Need Help Overcoming the Effects of the Past Year of Social Isolation, Added Stress

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, April 11-17, is National Dog Bite Prevention Week, and this year there are more reasons than ever to learn about preventing dog bites.

From high-profile “nipping incidents” in the news, to the realization that there may be millions of dogs and puppies in new homes since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past thirteen months, increased household stress, isolation and lack of socialization have been hard on everyone, but they can have an especially detrimental effect on our dogs.

Each year, more than 4.5 million people in the U.S. are bitten by dogs and more than 800,000 Americans require medical attention; sadly at least half of these are children.

According to the AVMA, dogs are more likely to become aggressive when they are unsupervised, unneutered, and not socially conditioned to live closely with people or other dogs.

Appropriate socialization and training are critical parts of responsible pet ownership.

Best Friends Animal Society offers the following resources and tips about preventing dog bites: