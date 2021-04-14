UMD Seeks Funds to Modernize Science Building

DULUTH, Minn.-Plans are now in the works to modernize UMD’s 70-year-old science building.

The college is now asking the state to kick in $1.6 million with the university dedicating $800,000 for the project, to create a design for how it can be modernized.

Then the college would need additional funds to actually create that design for the building, which isn’t being used much by students, as hazardous materials are being removed and labs are decommissioned.

Leaders from the school say the upgrades are much needed.

“As you can imagine, a building that was built in 1950 and has had patch work renovation since then, we are far out of compliance with respect to ventilation, with the respect to the American Disabilities Act and just for accessibility in general,” said Erin Sheets, Associate Dean of the Swenson College of Science and Engineering.

Some of the biggest plans for the site include moving the entire Computer Science Department into the building, rather than being spread out across campus.

“The proposed uses, they need to expand the technology for computer science; right now they are getting into the robotics and other AI technologies – there’s no space for them to do that,” said John Kessler, of construction projects administration.

The current plans also call for the Earth and Environmental Science Department to be in the building.

The project could be begin in the next few years if bonding money is approved.