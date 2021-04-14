UWS Soccer Teams Earn Home Shutout Wins over Crown

Both Yellowjacket soccer teams blanked the Storm at home on Wednesday afternoon.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Freshman Allison Alessi scored twice as the UW-Superior women’s soccer team blanked Crown 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Niya Wilson and Kaitlyn Raisch also scored for the Yellowjackets, who improve to 4-0 on the season.

On the men’s side, UWS scored seven goals in the first half as they knocked off the Storm 9-0 to stay undefeated.