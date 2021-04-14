Wisconsin Senate Approves Republican Election Changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate moved Wednesday to change state elections based largely on false claims that the November election was tainted, passing bills that would make interfering with election observers a crime and barring polling officials from accepting private grants to aid with administration.

The chamber passed bills Wednesday that would allow the state elections commission to order municipal clerks to follow state law; allow observers to watch recount workers from 3 feet away; allow election violators to be tried in counties covered by the office involved in the race they tried to sabotage; and prohibit the state elections commission and local governments from applying for or accepting private grants to aid election administration.

That bill comes after Republicans accused Green Bay officials of giving a grant-funded consultant too much authority in November’s elections.