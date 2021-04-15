Bois Forte Mobile Vaccine Unit Makes Stop in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-The Bois Forte mobile vaccine unit made a stop at the Damiano Center in Duluth today to vaccinate members of its tribe.

The 40 attending today received their second Moderna dose after the mobile unit previously stopped in the area in March.

Leadership from the group says these vaccines are much needed, especially in more urban areas where some of their members reside.

“It’s extremely important for us because we know Native Americans have a high disparity with regards to diabetes; just all kinds of ongoing chronic health conditions, and so it’s really important for us to get that second dose – get the vaccine to our members,” said Cathy Chavers, Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman.

The mobile unit’s next stop is in the Twin Cities where they expect to vaccinate 150 more tribal members.