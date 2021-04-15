Councilor Filipovich Not Seeking 3rd Term on Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth City Councilor Zack Filipovich has announced that he will not be seeking a third term on the council.

In 2013, Filipovich was the youngest member elected to the council at age 23 after graduating from UMD. Filipovich says he’s stepping down to allow for a new voice to take the spot.

This comes just weeks after Councilor Joel Sipress said he would not be seeking a third term either.

“The job of the council is to listen to people’s voices,” said Filipovich. “When you have the same people there day in and day out year after year, decade after decade, those voices can get tired and tiresome.”

Filipovich will stay on the council until his term expires after this year.