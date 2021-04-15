Empty Bowl Returns to Raise Money for Food Bank

DULUTH, Minn.– The pandemic has strained food banks, but one local pottery business is trying to help out.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser took place at Duluth Pottery in Lincoln Park to sell locally-made creations. 70 percent of profits will go to the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank with the rest going to artists who made them.

More than 100 pieces of pottery are available and one of the potters says it’s great to support both the food bank and artists during this time.

“They don’t have gallery sales and shows to go to also and it’s just a great way for us to do something good for the community and get to make the art that we love to do so much,” said potter Karin Kraemer.

The event will continue for the next couple days. Orders can be made in person or on their website.