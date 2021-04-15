Essentia Family Medicine Physician Talks Vaccine Safety, Efficacy & Importance

Dr. James Conniff with Essentia Health Encourages Residents to get the COVID-19 Vaccination

DULUTH, Minn. – With the pause of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, many are left wondering what comes next regarding safety and efficacy.

Dr. James Conniff is a family medicine physician with Essentia Health in Duluth.

Conniff says the pause is reassuring as the FDA takes a closer look into the problem.

The CDC says six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

There have been over 6.8 million doses of the vaccine administered in the United States.

“I think the risks that have been identified are really small in numbers, right now less than one in a million,” said Conniff.

As for whether or not the pause will impact the vaccine rollout in Minnesota, Dr. Conniff isn’t worried moving forward.

“At least here in Minnesota, the guidance we’re hearing is that it’s not going to slow down the vaccination efforts,” said Conniff.

Only 6.6 percent of the vaccines received in Minnesota so far were from Johnson and Johnson.

For the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Dr. Conniff says he continues to get questions regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccinations.

Common concerns center around the data and how quickly the information accumulated.

“We have as much data to support the effectiveness and safety of these vaccines as we do for just about any other vaccine that we recommend that’s new to the market,” said Dr. Conniff. “I’m not concerned about a lack of evidence either for the benefit or for safety.”

To get the COVID-19 vaccine at Essentia Health, call (833) 494-0836 or contact your primary care physician.

You can also make an appointment through MyChart. Click here for more information.