Fisherman’s Corner Under New Ownership

PIKE LAKE, Minn. –The owner of a popular bait and hunting shop in Pike Lake is handing the keys over to someone new.

Scott VanValkenburg opened Fisherman’s Corner off Highway 53 in 1985, and now he’s ready to retire.

The new owner, Matt King, officially bought the store on Thursday morning.

King said owning a shop like this has been a dream of his for 20 years, and he hopes he can use it as a platform to reach a new generation of anglers and hunters.

“All we hear is that like the hunting, the age coming up the hunting is going down, there’s not as many hunters, not as many fishermen, things like that,” King said. “And if we can keep passing that on to kids, and try to get people outdoors and not on their phones and stuff, I think is a good thing.”

King said he plans to change up the layout of the store, and add more gear and apparel to the sales floor.