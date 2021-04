Hindermann, Duluth Denfeld Baseball Walk Off at Home Against Grand Rapids

It is the second straight game the Hunters win in walk-off fashion as they start their season 2-0.

DULUTH, Minn. – Owen Hindermann would hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, scoring Andy Larson as the Duluth Denfeld baseball team knocked off Grand Rapids 4-3 Thursday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

It is the second straight game the Hunters win in walk-off fashion as they start their season 2-0.