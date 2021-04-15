Old Duluth City Hall to Include Boutique Hotel

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth’s old city hall is transforming to include the city’s newest boutique hotel in one of the most historic downtown buildings.

The building sits on East Superior Street across from the Fond Du Luth Casino. The Wesabi Japanese Restaurant will stay on the bar side of the lower level. And the downstairs Rathskeller stays, too. But a portion of the main level and all of the upper level will turn into 13 hotel rooms, including a master suite in the original council chambers big enough for six guests.

Owner Rod Raymond tells us the rooms will be perfect for travelers, wedding parties, and anyone wanting to enjoy the culture and history of old city hall which was built back in 1886.

Raymond says previously using most of old city hall as an event center wasn’t working and he hopes this new business model will spark new life into the Historic Arts and Theatre District.

“To let this building just sit idle I think would be a sin,” said Raymond. “To turn it into a space where you can actually enjoy it and use it. Kind of the sassy elements meet the historic elements to create this kind of springy, fun, ‘Great Gatsby’ vibe.”

Construction begins next week. The goal is to open the new boutique hotel by the end of June, which will include added perks for guests like a sauna and hot yoga.