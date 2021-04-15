St. Scholastica Softball Sweep Doubleheader Over Finlandia in Return to Kenwood Field

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica softball team returned home for the first time in nearly two years and swept a doubleheader over Finlandia Thursday afternoon at Kenwood Field.

Haley Rosenthal struck out six batters in five innings of work as the Saints blanked the Lions 11-0 in Game One. And in Game Two, Heidi Stewart would hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give CSS the 6-5 win.