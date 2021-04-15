St. Scholastica Softball Sweep Doubleheader Over Finlandia in Return to Kenwood Field

CSS returned home for the first time in nearly two years and swept their doubleheader over Finlandia.
Sam Ali,

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica softball team returned home for the first time in nearly two years and swept a doubleheader over Finlandia Thursday afternoon at Kenwood Field.

Haley Rosenthal struck out six batters in five innings of work as the Saints blanked the Lions 11-0 in Game One. And in Game Two, Heidi Stewart would hit the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to give CSS the 6-5 win.

Categories: College, Sports

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Fall 2020 728x90