UMD Men’s Hockey Look Back on 2021 Season, Look Ahead to Future

DULUTH, Minn. – This past season for the UMD men’s hockey team didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Bulldogs made it to their fourth straight Frozen Four, but they were denied the chance for a third straight title After falling to UMass in the national semi-finals.

It was their first loss in the NCAA tournament since the 2017 national championship game and their first overtime playoff loss since 1984. But this team believes that sometimes, you can learn more from a defeat than you can from victory.

And now it’s time to look ahead as the Bulldogs prepare for departures, whether it’s seniors moving on or others leaving early. The team will also be discussing the best option for incoming freshman, whether that’s joining the team immediately or spending time in juniors.