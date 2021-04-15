Youth Aged 16-18 Encouraged to Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccination in Itasca County

A Vaccination Clinic Will Take Place Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Even with the pause of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine, the rollout continues to be strong in Itasca County.

Public health leaders say only 6.6 percent of the vaccines delivered to Minnesota have been from Johnson & Johnson.

As of Thursday, April 15, 78 percent of the 65-plus population in Itasca County has been vaccinated while 47 percent of the county’s overall population has begun the series of shots.

County and school officials are now encouraging youth aged 16-18 to sign up for the vaccine as the benefits far outweigh the risks.

“They won’t have to quarantine for close exposures, they won’t have to miss their in-person learning, their athletic events, band and choir, proms, and graduations. We know this will be the case for at least six months post-vaccination, which is up from 90 days,” said Kelly Chandler, division manager for Itasca County Public Health.

The Itasca County Public Health Department is offering a vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24.

The event will take place at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Click here for registration information.