Book Sale Takes Place at Cloquet Library

CLOQUET, Minn.– People in Cloquet have a chance to shop through some new books at the public library this weekend.

A book sale was put on by Friends of the Library. Over a hundred books, movies, and CDs were donated by community members. All the proceeds from the sale go towards bettering the library building and lawn.

Organizers said it’s great to help out the community while getting more people into reading.

“We help with the programs that staff’s offering. And we all just feel really, really good about kind of getting back to our community because the community has given us this wonderful library,” said Patricia Brandstaetter, President for Friends of the Cloquet Library.

If you missed the sale Friday, the sale will continue at the library on Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m.