Crazy for Carnitas? Bucktales Cantina and Grill Specializes in the Authentic Mexican Dish

Cooking Connection: Carnitas with Bucktales Cantina and Grill

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This week’s Cooking Connection takes you to Bucktales Cantina and Grill located south of Superior along Highway 35.

Owner Dee Morales specializes in whipping up authentic Mexican dishes, but the cantina also offers a wide variety of other foods such as burgers, gyros, appetizers and more.

In this week’s segment, Morales prepares his delicious, mouthwatering carnitas. The slow roasted pork is full of flavor, served with a side of tortillas, rice, and pico. Enjoy!

Hours of operation:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 2–9 p.m.

Wednesday 2–9 p.m.

Thursday 2–9 p.m.

Friday 2–10 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m.–10 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Bucktales Cantina and Grill also offers curbside pickup. The restaurant is located at 6098 Highway 35.

Click here for more information regarding Bucktales Cantina and Grill.