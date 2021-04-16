Duluth Fire Department Gives New Recruits Hands-On Training Session

DULUTH, Minn.– The next class of Duluth firefighter’s received their final round of training earlier this afternoon.

7 new recruits went through training out of town at Lake Superior College’s Emergency Response Training Center. Some trainees had experience on other departments while others were fresh out of school. They practiced on three structure fires, climbing through windows, and cutting holes in roofs before extinguishing the flames.

“Being a firefighter, if you don’t put your hands on the equipment, if you don’t see and feel the heat surrounding you, if you don’t know what you’re getting into it can really surprise you,” said instructor and Duluth firefighter Christopher Norman.

Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj said the two weeks of practice go a long way in making sure the next group of Duluth firefighters are prepped for almost any response. He adds that LSC’s site is perfect for that as it’s built to train in a variety of different situations.

“In the past, we actually had to use a real house. And there’s a lot of different things that go into that. We don’t always have them available,” said Krizaj. “This is something we can do. If you need more instruction, we can re-light it, redo it, do it over and over again.”

Some of the new recruits will be in uniform and on duty as early as Saturday.