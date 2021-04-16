Duluth Junk Hunt Will Take Place Later this Month

DULUTH, Minn.-Some good news for treasure hunters in the Northland…after cancelling last year’s events because of the pandemic, the semi-annual Duluth Junk Hunt will be returning later this month.

Over 100 vendors will be setting up inside both the DECC and Amsoil Arena to allow for plenty of room to social distance while hunting for that perfect antique, vintage, or repurposed piece for your home.

“It’s really fun to see people come in. They get so excited when they find something unique, because you never know what you’re gonna find, like, that’s, it is truly the thrill of the hunt,” said Emily Broman, owner and founder of the Duluth Junk Hunt.

For each junk hunt, a portion of the proceeds go to a local non-profit and this spring the beneficiary will be the Duluth Harbor Mission. Tickets for the event are being sold online, and to limit the amount of people inside the venue, customers will choose a designated time-slot to attend.

The Duluth Junk Hunt will be held April 29th through May 1st.