Duluth Marshall Baseball Tops Two Harbors for Garramone’s First Coaching Victory

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall baseball team built an early lead and held on to it until the end as they got their first win of the season over Two Harbors 15-5 in five innings Friday night at Wade Stadium.

It was also the first career head coaching victory for head coach Nick Garramone.