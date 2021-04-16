Duluth Schools Cancel Prom Due to Covid-19 Concerns

DULUTH, Minn. – – The Duluth school district has cancelled prom for 2021.

The decision was made after the district consulted with the Minnesota Department of Health, student leaders and other administrators.

They cited lingering COVID-19 concerns with spring break on the horizon, saying there would be too much of a risk for a potential spread.

“There was a preference actually by our students too, that we pause and cancel the prom at this point so that people would not be investing in dresses and other formal wear and things like that,” Duluth School District Superintendent, John Magas says.

The District hopes that the cancellation of prom will allow them to continue in-person learning for the rest of the school year.

They also hope it might lead to potentially having in-person graduation ceremonies at the end of the year.