GND Rec Area Vandalized

The estimated repairs will take several weeks and the sport court will remain closed until they are completed.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Gary New Duluth Rec Center is in its final stages of construction, but on Thursday, organizers noticed several thousand dollars worth of damages to the property.

Vandalism and graffiti can be seen on the skate park, one of the glass basketball hoop backboards was shattered, and one of the excavators from the construction company was also damaged.

As the organization is a non-profit, all funds to build the center come from grants and donations.

The estimated repairs will take several weeks and the sport court will remain closed until they are completed.

“It sets all of us back. Because we’ve all worked so hard for this and it affects us on a very personal level. We need to protect our community. We need you to help us do that,” GND Development Alliance President, Mark Boban says.

If you have any information regarding the damages to the center, you’re urged to call the police.

If you would like to donate to the GND Rec Center, click here.