GNK’s Geno Uhrbom Commits to University of North Dakota

NASHWAUK, Minn. – Greenway-Nashwauk/Keewatin’s Geno Uhrbom has signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his running career at the University of North Dakota. He will compete in cross country and track for the Fighting Hawks.

Uhrbom is a two-time cross country state champion and is also the defending state champ in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs. Ehrbom wrapped up his prep career winning the Section 7A championship for the fourth straight year.