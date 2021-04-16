Hundreds of Vaccinated Minnesotans Still Contract COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Health officials say hundreds of Minnesotans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus became infected with COVID-19, dozens needed to be hospitalized and six people died.

Data from the state Department of Health shows the vaccines are highly effective in Minnesota, but that it remains unclear how well they protect against the more contagious variants of COVID-19.

The vaccinated people with the most severe cases have tended to be older, according to health officials.

There are 561 Minnesotans who caught COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, with 66 needing hospitalization, nine requiring intensive care, and six fatalities, the latest data from the Department of Health shows.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their last dose of vaccine. About 1 million Minnesotans have been fully vaccinated, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 5,800 vaccinated people in the U.S. later contracted COVID-19 and 74 have died. Nationally, about 77 million people have been fully vaccinated.

There were 2,736 new cases reported Thursday in Minnesota, the most in one day since mid-December. The current, seven-day average for test-positivity is at 6.2 percent, which is above the 5 percent threshold health officials use to determine if an outbreak is under control.