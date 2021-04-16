Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Murder of Outing Woman

AITKIN, Minn. – The 35-year-old man charged in the 2019 murder of an Outing woman pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder on Thursday.

Joshua Emil Karjala, of Swatara, was arrested on October 5 for violating his probation.

According to authorities, while executing a search warrant at Karjala’s home on October 15 the body of Michelle Mae was located.

Mae had been missing since October 3, 2019.

An autopsy report later determined Mae’s cause of death to be a homicide. Karjala is accused of strangling Mae to death.

Karjala’s sentencing hearing will be in June.