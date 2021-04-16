Nearly 1.5 Million Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in MN

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State health officials say more than 3.4 million coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Minnesota and 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health says nearly half the vaccine eligible population, age 16 and older, has gotten at least one dose of vaccine.

There were 2,736 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, the most in one day since mid-December.

There were 11 new coronavirus fatalities, bringing the death toll to 6,989. Those who died were ranged in age from their 40s to more than 100.

There are 699 patients hospitalized, including 168 in critical condition.