Prep Softball: Cloquet, Hermantown Pick Up Bounce-Back Wins

It was a great day on the diamond for the Lumberjacks and the Hawks.

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep softball action, Cloquet would hold off a late rally from Duluth East as the Lumberjacks hold on for the win 16-10 Friday afternoon at Ordean Field.

Brenna McClarey, Dana Jones, Brynn Martin, Roena Diver and Justice Paro had multiple hits for the Lumberjacks.

In other action, it was Hermantown squeaking by Cambridge-Isanti 9-7.