St. Luke’s Honors Organ Donors

DULUTH, Minn.-Earlier today St. Luke’s held a special ceremony to honor organ donors for Donate Life Month.

In the U.S. more than 100,000 men, women, and children are on waiting list for a life-saving transplant.

One Northland resident who received a liver transplant says she is forever grateful to her donor.

“I am somebody that’s a true reflection of gratitude and that each day, each moment, is important and that one person can make a difference,” said Julianne Vasichek.

Today’s event included a flag raising ceremony to honor those who gave the gift of life.