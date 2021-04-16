Superior’s Ava Rue Suits Up for Freshman Football Team

Rue plays slotback and cornerback for the Spartans, who will host La Crosse Logan on Saturday at noon in the final home game of the spring season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Choosing to play football was an easy decision for freshman Ava Rue, so much so that she decided to try out for the Superior ninth grade team instead of playing softball.

“In 7th grade my friends were talking about it and it sounded like fun so I decided to join so I did in eighth grade. I’d just rather play football,” Rue said, who plays slot receiver and cornerback for Superior.

Rue is just the latest girl to suit up for the Spartans.

“It’s really nothing different, we’ve had many, many female athletes come through our team and program before and some programs might struggle with that but we at Superior we really put a stress on equity and having equal opportunities for everyone. Ava’s just another part of the team just like anyone else and she’s treated no differently, the kids have fun with her,” co-head coach of the freshman team Scott Collins said.

“This team is a really great team. It’s really open, really nice,” Rue added.

Although she’s a little shorter than most of the guys on the field and her ponytail sticks out from underneath her helmet, Rue’s work ethic is the same as the boys.

“You kind of have to be tough, you have to be able to take some hits. I just want to keep practicing and getting better at any position that I can play at,” Rue said.

“It’s awesome to watch her at games, she goes absolutely full speed and she’s one of the hardest hitting kids we’ve got. She’s out here every single day working as hard as she can to make everyone successful,” Collins added.

As Rue hopes to potentially make varsity some day, she’s just going to continue to prove that girls can do anything.

“It doesn’t really matter if you’re a boy or a girl, if you really want to do something, you can put your mind to it and do it,” Rue said.

Rue and the Spartans will host La Crosse Logan on Saturday. The freshman game kicks off at noon.