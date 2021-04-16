Two Harbors Man Sentenced to Six Years Probation in Midway Township Hit-And-Run Crash

DULUTH, Minn. – A Two Harbors man has been sentenced to six year’s probation for causing a hit-and-run crash in Midway Township last June that seriously injured five people.

Rodney Drake Scandin Jr., 36, pleaded guilty in November to five felony charges of criminal vehicular operation.

According to authorities, on June 27 Scandin rear-ended a Subaru with his Ford F-150 that was stopped on Midway Road waiting to turn on to Stark Road. The Subaru was subsequently pushed into the oncoming lane of Midway Road where it was T-boned by a second pick-up truck.

All four occupants of the Subaru were seriously injured in the crash, one critically. A passenger in the second pick-up truck was also injured in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, following the crash Scandin fled the scene because he “was scared” and only later turned himself into the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office after seeing media reports with a photo of his truck.

Scandin told police he had left a golf course where he had drank two beers and was reaching for his cell phone when his pickup truck slammed into the back of the Subaru.

Dan Perich, who was driving the Subaru, suffered three broken ribs, bruised lungs, and a concussion.

Michael Perich, who was a rear passenger, suffered a broken nose and teeth, a concussion, and a severe laceration on his leg. His dog Mandu was traumatized but OK.

Angela Perich, who was another rear passenger, suffered a broken collarbone and bruised lung.

Thomas Perich, who was sitting in the passenger seat, his injuries are the most serious — a shattered pelvis and severe internal bleeding.

Thomas was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.