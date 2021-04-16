UMD Football Return to Action for First Time in Nearly Two Years with “Spring Showdown”

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD football team returns to action for a special “Spring Showdown” scrimmage with Michigan Tech.

The game will have a similar format to inter-squad spring games in the past with no live special teams plays and situational opportunities for both teams. The difference this time around is that the players will be seeing a different colored jersey on the opposite side.

“This is a chance to see our guys run, move and operate as a team. Be able to tackle, get off blocks and be able to make plays. We will all get out of this with a win if we can all get out of this healthy and have a chance to evaluate our teams,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

“It’s kind of got that fall feel to it, rather than the spring ball grind of just going against each other the whole time. We’ve got scouting reports. We’ve got film of other teams. It’s exciting to see everyone prepare and kind of be locked in like we’re going to go play a real game,” senior quarterback John Larson said.

Older players won’t see too much playing time on Saturday. Instead, it will be the underclassmen who will have a chance to make an impact and leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff.

“Right now, we have guys in our program that for two and a half years, some of these guys haven’t competed against other opponents. So we’ll learn a lot about our team in opportunities to scrimmage not only ourselves, but other opponents as well,” Wiese said.

“I just know from experience talking to Kyler Brown, who’s our freshman quarterback. Just soak it in. Make mistakes. Ask me things. I’ve been through this, I don’t even know how many times. A lot at this point. I’ve been here about five and a half years. Take the experience in and learn from it,” said Larson.

Kick-off at Malosky Stadium is set for 12 p.m.