Duluth Boys Lacrosse Drops Season Opener to White Bear Lake

Tyler Smith scored twice while Logan Lian and Caleb Keenan each scored once.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth boys lacrosse team battled early but couldn’t hang on late in their season opener, as White Bear Lake got the 9-4 road win.

Duluth will look for its first win of the season on Tuesday hosting Grand Rapids.