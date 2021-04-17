Duluth Running Co.’s Tent Sale Returns For Fitger’s 5K Race

The Tent Sale will continue Sunday starting at 10 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn.– As the Fitger’s 5K got back on course, so did Duluth Running Company’s chance to showcase some discounted running and walking shoes, apparel, and other running accessories outside for runners and spectators.

They brought the Tent Sale on East Superior Street back after not taking place last year due to the pandemic. The store’s owner says it’s great to tie their tent with the 5K again and see people supporting local shops.

“Those races drive a lot of the economy so Grandma’s and the races that we produced as an organization drive in tourism and they get people moving and that drives retail stores like ours,” said Clint Agar, CEO and Co-Owner of Duluth Running Company.

