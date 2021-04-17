Esko Baseball Tops Eveleth-Gilbert for Second Straight Win

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko baseball team used a six-run fifth inning to get the 11-4 home win over Eveleth-Gilbert on Saturday.

Noah Furcht picked up his first win of the season on the mound and also hit his first home run of the year. Jax Ochis went 4-for-4 with 3 RBI.

Esko improves to 2-0 on the season and is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday at Duluth East. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eveleth-Gilbert falls to 0-2 on the season and will host Cherry on Tuesday.