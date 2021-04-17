Pajama Party Tradition Continues at Copasetic Lounge

Awards were given out at the end of the day to the top two males and females with the best original pajamas.

DULUTH, Minn.– If you didn’t feel like getting out of your pajamas this morning, you weren’t alone.

After a 6 year break, the Copasetic Lounge on Central Entrance in Duluth brought back their PJ Party event. There was a DJ inside the bar or customers could play games out on the patio. All while sipping on free mimosas.

Staff said they hoped it lifted the spirits of customers and gave them a chance to relax during the pandemic.

“We decided that we needed to have some fun. To get out and do it COVID safe and be outside and play games,” said bartender Mary Rosholt.

Awards were given out at the end of the day to the top two males and females with the best original pajamas.