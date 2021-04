Superior Football Tops La Crosse Logan in Final Home Game

The Spartans improve to 3-1 on the spring season.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior football team stood tall on defense on Saturday, getting the 13-12 win over La Crosse Logan in their final home game of the spring season.

The Spartans improve to 3-1 and are scheduled to play at Sparta on Friday, April 23. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.