UMD Football Returns to Field Against Michigan Tech in Spring Scrimmage

The Bulldogs will head to Minnesota State-Mankato next Saturday for the final scrimmage of the spring.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team returned to Malosky Field for the first time since November 2, 2019 on Saturday, hosting Michigan Tech in a spring scrimmage.

The teams scrimmaged 7-on-7 to start and then played a full game. The scrimmage gave young players the chance to get some playing experience while all three quarterbacks took snaps under center as the Bulldogs played in their first game since November of 2019.

UMD is scheduled to play at Minnesota State-Mankato on Saturday, April 24 for their last scrimmage of the spring. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.