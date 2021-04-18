Burnsville Police: Carjacking Suspect Killed In Exchange Of Gunfire With Officers

Investigators say a carjacking suspect, who fired shots at officers, was shot and killed by police on Sunday during an incident on Highway 13.

According to police, the man in his 20s, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly driving a vehicle with stolen plate when he was involved in a crash. Shortly after, police say he carjacked a woman at gunpoint. Burnsville police started chasing the vehicle when they say the man fired shots are officers.

Police say the man eventually crashed the carjacked vehicle and fired more shots at police when they returned fire, hitting the man.

Officers were wearing body cameras during the incident. That footage is being processed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension which has been brought in to investigate the shooting.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The officers who fired shots have been placed on administrative leave, per police protocol.