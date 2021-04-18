Chamber Restaurant Week Aims To Help Superior Establishments During Pandemic

SUPERIOR, Wis.– Over the next week in Superior, restaurants and eateries across the city are offering special deals to encourage people to dine and shop local.

Starting on Monday, the Superior and Douglas County Chamber Of Commerce are hosting the 2021 Restaurant Week. It’s a special event to try and give area businesses a boost as they operate during the pandemic.

“A good time to come in and save some money,” said Annette Jacobson, Owner of Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse.

Over on Tower Avenue, Twisted Pastries joined in on the event for the second year in a row. The shop is offering their classics including specials on bubble waffles and paninis, along with selling small coffee for just $1.

“Some of our specials involve things that we really want to highlight for our customers, especially customers that have never been here before,” said Jacobson.

While business is tough during the pandemic, the shop is staying busy with their list of bakery items and to-go orders.

“Businesses are struggling, especially small businesses,” said Jacobson. “Lots of opportunity for people to come in taste the great things that we’ve got going on here and then be able to check out our bakery case.”

But it’s not the only place in town with deals. Thirsty Pagan Brewing is also joining in on the deals. But instead specials on just beer or pizza, staff are encouraging customers to give into their sweet tooth.

“When you come in here, everybody thinks pizza all of the time. Well I tell you what, start thinking dessert as well,” said owner Steve Knauss.

The specials are only for dine-in while Thirsty Pagan is currently operating at half capacity inside their dining room. And being in the community for more than 15 years, Knauss hopes deals like these can bring customers back inside again.

“We’re trying to get people to eat locally again. Anytime somebody can step out and buy locally it helps,” said Knauss. “We’re really pushing it. All of the servers are in, all of the kitchen crew is in. Everybody is ready to go. And the brewers are excited for it too because they got some new beers that are coming out so everybody’s involved this year. We’re all in.”

Deals and specials from the chamber’s restaurant week will last until April 25. More information on restaurants involved and their deals are on their website.