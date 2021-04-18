Little Wild Learn to Play Program Returns to Heritage Center for Seventh Season

The program is designed for first-time boys and girls hockey players ages five to nine, and teaches them the basics of skating by a few UMD women's hockey players.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2021 Little Wild Learn to Play program returned to the Heritage Center on Sunday evening, which is in partnership with the Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey, and is in its seventh season.

It’s designed for first-time boys and girls hockey players ages five to nine, and teaches them the basics of skating and hockey. The kids were taught by a few UMD women’s hockey players, which made it even more exciting for the kids as they form their own love for the game.

“Last week we were just kind of teaching them how to skate, how to get up, a little bit of puck handling as well, and then today it’s a little bit more games. Some of them we see them at the rink watching our games and so it’s fun to be able to give back to them and teach them something that we love as well, and they’re always doing it with a smile on their face,” UMD forward Naomi Rogge said.

“We’re trying to foster a love for the game. It’s just fun to see the energy here and you get 40 first time hockey players that are excited, that have most likely been fans of the game, watched UMD play and they get the chance to play for themselves,” UMD Men’s Hockey Director of Operations and program coach Christian Koelling added.

There are two more weeks left of this Little Wild program, but it will return again in the fall. All kids participating received a full set of CCM hockey equipment.

To learn more about the Little Wild program, head to the Minnesota Wild website.