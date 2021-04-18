UMD Baseball Splits Doubleheader With University of Mary

Trevor Gustafson belted his first home run of the season for the only Bulldogs run in game two.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth baseball team came out strong in the first game to get the 5-1 win but the bats went silent in the second game as the University of Mary got the 14-1 win as the teams split the nonconference doubleheader.

In game two, Trevor Gustafson was the lone bright spot as he hit a solo home run, his first of the year, for the only Bulldogs run. The Marauders used a seven inning third to help propel them to the win. Wyatt O’Bey suffered the loss, giving up eight runs (six earned) on eight hits over 2.1 innings.

UMD will welcome St. Cloud State to Wade Stadium on Monday. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m.