UWS Tennis Sweeps Crown College

The Yellowjacket men did not drop a single game during the match, while the women improved to a perfect 2-0 in UMAC play.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Wisconsin-Superior tennis teams made quick work out of Crown College on Sunday, as both the men and the women got the 9-0 sweeps.

The UWS men did not drop a single game during the entire match, cruising to their second UMAC win of the weekend. The Yellowjackets improve to 6-3 (2-1) UMAC. Head to the UWS website for a full box score.

The UWS women also cruised to the sweep as they improve to 4-5 (2-0 UMAC). Maya Callaway and Emily Wald took the No. 1 doubles set 8-0, while Chiyono Owa won the No. 2 singles in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Emily Wald won No. 1 singles after her opponent retired due to injury in the second set. Head to the UWS website for a full box score.

The UWS men will host Martin Luther on Wednesday while the UWS women will host St. Scholastica on Tuesday.