City Crews Responding To Water Main Break In East Hillside

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the East Hillside neighborhood.

The break was reported just before 12:00 p.m. and is located at 1001 East 5th Street.

Water has been shut off on North 10th Avenue East between East 5th and East 6th Street.

It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

